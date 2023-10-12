Braves AFL Update: Jake McSteen continues to roll

The Salt River Rafters came into this week struggling, but after rattling off three straight wins they now sit above .500. Atlanta Braves prospects continue to get significant playing time, though with mixed contributions to Salt River’s results. Going forward we will be doing two AFL updates each week, usually Monday and Thursday mornings though that could be flexible once the off days start moving around surrounding the Fall Stars and postseason schedule

Dylan Dodd

Dodd still has not played this fall.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 33.75 ERA

Halligan did not appear in any of the first three games, leaving him likely to appear in this afternoon’s game.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 4-19, 10 BB, 8 K, .211/.483/.263

For the first time this fall a Braves prospects saw his name in the extra base hits column, and it was a double from McCabe that still represents the only one for them. McCabe played two games in the first half of the week, and he continues to draw a lot of walks as the AFL is using an automated balls and strikes system. Salt River won 7-6 in Monday’s game, and McCabe was a contibutor to that as he drew a first inning walk and scored on a double from Sterlin Thompson that capped off a three run inning. Unfortunately in his other three plate appearances McCabe struck out, and so far in 29 plate appearances this fall he has 18 combined walks and strikeouts. McCabe didn’t have any hand in the seven runs the Rafters scored Wednesday evening, reaching base twice in the game. First he walked in the second inning, but he was stranded at second base as the Rafters couldn’t extend an early 1-0 lead. McCabe grounded into a double play in the third inning, but hit the ball 1003. mph. McCabe doubled with two outs in the fifth inning and stole third base, but a caught stealing from the runner behind him erased the inning and kept the score at 2-1. Salt River would go on to put up big performances in the next two innings and win 7-4.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 6 K, 0.00 ERA

Jake McSteen continues to be the best performer from the fall for the Braves, though he finally allowed a baserunner in his third appearance. Protecting a 4-2 lead McSteen got the ball in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game, and in six pitches retired the first two batters with a fly out and a ground ball over to Keshawn Ogans at second base. McSteen had another lefty to face, but hit him with the first pitch to put a runner on. However, he struck out the next batter on three pitches to end the inning.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative Stats: 8-23, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 SB, .348/,400/.348

Keshawn Ogans keeps finding ways to contribute, though he hasn’t yet had any power to add to his fall performances. Ogans got off to a poor start with a ground out and strike out in the first two plate appearances of Tuesday’s game, but it didn’t matter as Salt River opened up a 4-2 lead. Ogans drew his first walk of the fall in the sixth inning, and a subsequent hit and then home run opened up the score to 8-2. Ogans smacked a single into center field to drive in a run in the seventh inning to cap off the day for the Rafters. Ogans started off 0-3 in Wednesday’s game, but then contributed to one of those late break out innings that allowed the Rafters to open up the game. The Rafters led 4-2 going into the seventh inning and after two hit batters it was Ogans extending the lead with an RBI single. He then stole second base, setting him up to score on a two-run single. Ogans has five RBI on the season, ranking third on the Salt River roster

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative Stats: 2-16, 1 BB, 9 K, .125/.175/.125

Tyler Tolve is off to one of the league’s worst starts, and his 0-4 performance on Monday didn’t help much. He also had a passed ball in the game. Tolve now has nine strikeouts in 17 plate appearances, though this was one of his better games in that regard. Tolve lined out twice and flew out once, striking out one time in the fifth inning. The latter of those two line outs came off of the bat at 104 mph.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 9.00 ERA

Brooks Wilson had an ideal start to his fall league experience last week, but he struggled late and allowed the Scorpions to make a comeback on Monday. Wilson had a 7-3 lead to work with, but started the inning by walking the first two batters he faced. He flipped that around and struck out two to get him in position to escape unharmed, but a double steal and two-run single got Scottsdale within two runs of the Rafters. Wilson would allowed no further damage, getting a ground out to end the inning.