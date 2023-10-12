Ozzie Albies hitting second, Sean Murphy behind the plate for Braves in Game 4

The Atlanta Braves enter Game 4 Thursday night in a must-win situation against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider will be on the mound for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with Game 1 starter Ranger Suarez.

After altering their lineup against Ranger Suarez in Game 1, Brian Snitker will stick with his normal grouping against the Phillies’ lefty in Game 4. Ozzie Albies will hit second and will be followed by Austin Riley and Matt Olson. Albies is 4-for-11 with two walks in the series. Sean Murphy sees his first action since Game 1 of the series while Kevin Pillar starts in left with the left-hander on the mound.

The Phillies unsurprisingly will stick with the same lineup as in Game 3. Bryce Harper is just 3-for-15 with a homer in his career against Strider in the regular season. He was 2-for-2 with a homer in Philly’s Game 1 win.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 8:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on TBS.