Battery Power Podcast: Braves drop Game 4, ending the NLDS and their season

This is certainly not the outcome anyone wanted, but the Braves 2023 season is over. A 3-1 loss to the Phillies ended the NLDS in disappointing fashion, highlighted by an offense that simply went ice cold at the worst time.

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert look at it all in this episode of the Battery Power Podcast. Discussed in the episode:

Braves lose Game 4, series and season are now over

What happened to the offense?

Strider’s performance

Pitching injuries and their role

Phillies just better?

Where to go from here

Plus much more.

