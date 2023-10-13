Braves News: Braves’ 2023 season ends, AFL update, and more

The Atlanta Braves watch their season end on Thursday night after falling 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in an elimination game. Last year’s storyline rolled over as the Phillies knocked the Braves out of the Division Series for two consecutive years.

Spencer Strider got the start and frequently found himself in some trouble against the Philly lineup. He surrendered three home runs, two of which came from Nick Castellanos. Strider’s line ended with 5.2 frames, seven hits, three runs, seven strikeouts, and three walks.

Atlanta’s lone run came off the bat of Austin Riley, who cashed in a Ranger Suarez mistake for a solo home run.

The Braves had plenty more chances to score but were unable to produce another run. Instead, their season is ended once again by the NL East foes.

More Braves News:

Jake McSteen headlines the list of Braves that are showing out in the AFL. McSteen still has a scoreless slate after 4.2 innings of work.

MLB News:

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray discusses his upcoming free agency after his team was eliminated from the ALDS.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is undecided on his future and is one of the club’s biggest offseason questions.