2023 Season Post Mortem open thread

I didn’t get the chance to say it last night so I wanted to do it now. The 2023 season certainly didn’t end the way many of us wanted or were expecting. Still, it was a fun ride from beginning to disappointing end. I’d like recognize our great community here. I don’t think I have ever seen 3,000 comments in a game thread before the series and I saw it multiple times over the four games. I know they weren’t always fun comments, but that goes with the territory.

On behalf of Battery Power and our staff, I wanted to say thank you for supporting us all season and allowing us to do what we do. Every time you click on an article, leave a comment, listen to a podcast, what a YouTube video, or interact with us on social media, you are helping the site. We don’t get the opportunity to say it often enough, but a huge thank you to each and every one of you.

With that said, here is your open thread to vent away this Division Series loss. Get it out of your system now, because we are going to be turning the page really soon.