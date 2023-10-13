Battery Power TV: What happened to record-setting lineup as Braves’ season came crashing down?

It’s déjà vu. It’s a sequel nobody greelit ... at least nobody associated with the Atlanta Braves.

For the second straight year, the National League East champions’ season came to an early end at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series.

Amid the premature exit, the most potent offense in franchise history disappeared. What happened, and how do we view this record-setting season after the way the postseason ended? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss.

