 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: What happened to record-setting lineup as Braves’ season came crashing down?

Offense disappears as Atlanta was knocked out by Phillies in four games in NLDS 

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
/ new

It’s déjà vu. It’s a sequel nobody greelit ... at least nobody associated with the Atlanta Braves.

For the second straight year, the National League East champions’ season came to an early end at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series.

Amid the premature exit, the most potent offense in franchise history disappeared. What happened, and how do we view this record-setting season after the way the postseason ended? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power