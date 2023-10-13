Kyle Wright undergoes surgery, is expected to miss all of the 2024 season

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that Kyle Wright underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery. Wright is still expected to miss all of the 2024 season.

Wright enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 by winning 21 games while posting a 3.19 ERA and a 3.58 FIP in a career-high 180 1/3 innings. He was the only Braves starter to pitch well in their Division Series loss to the Phillies.

2023 was a lost season for Wright though, who began experiencing soreness in his shoulder and received a cortisone shot in his shoulder in January. That delayed his start to Spring Training and he began the season on the injured list. He returned in early April, but made just five starts before the soreness shut him down again. The Braves shut Wright down and he missed four months of the season before returning in September. However, he struggled to regain his velocity and the decision was made to seek answers and get them corrected.

Atlanta’s situation with its starting rotation will be something to watch this winter. Max Fried is arbitration eligible for the final time this offseason and will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The team holds a club option on Charlie Morton, but there has been no indication yet on if he intends to return for another season.