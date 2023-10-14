 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Kyle Wright undergoes surgery, Brian Snitker on NLDS loss, more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Friday

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that starting pitcher Kyle Wright underwent successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday, October 11. The procedure was done to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. He will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

The right-hander appeared in just nine big league games this season, where he managed a 6.97 ERA. He tossed 31 frames.

Wright missed the majority of the season with shoulder issues dating back to January, shortly before he received a cortisone shot ahead of Spring Training. After five starts, he was shut down again and was unable to return until the end of the regular season. Even then, he still experienced shoulder discomfort, so an MRI last Friday revealed that surgery was necessary.

Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos each spoke with the media to discuss the Braves’ early postseason exit, the offseason outlook, and more.

Battery Power TV analyzes the once red-hot Braves offense that went cold at exactly the wrong time.

The Battery Power Podcast recaps NLDS Game 4, Spencer Strider’s performance, and more.

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to miss 2024. The 30 year-old experienced plenty of shoulder injuries throughout 2023.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Friday. The procedure is not expected to correct all the issues in his right knee.

