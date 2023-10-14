Braves News: Kyle Wright undergoes surgery, Brian Snitker on NLDS loss, more

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that starting pitcher Kyle Wright underwent successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday, October 11. The procedure was done to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. He will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

RHP Kyle Wright underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder on Wednesday, October 11th, performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX. He is expected to miss the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 13, 2023

The right-hander appeared in just nine big league games this season, where he managed a 6.97 ERA. He tossed 31 frames.

Wright missed the majority of the season with shoulder issues dating back to January, shortly before he received a cortisone shot ahead of Spring Training. After five starts, he was shut down again and was unable to return until the end of the regular season. Even then, he still experienced shoulder discomfort, so an MRI last Friday revealed that surgery was necessary.

