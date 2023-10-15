 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine shuts down the Mets

By Kris Willis
/ new
BBN-NLCS-BRAVES-METS-GLAVINE Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1999 - Tom Glavine tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gerald Williams scored the only run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error. Atlanta leads the series 3-0, but will lose the next two games before closing it out in Game 6.

2020 - Bryse Wilson allowed one run over six innings as the Braves defeated the Dodgers 10-2 in Game 4 of the NLCS to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Marcell Ozuna homered twice in the win.

MLB History

1912 - The Giants defeat the Red Sox at Fenway Park 11-4 in Game 6 of the World Series. Boston outfielder Tris Speaker turns an unassisted double play in the eighth inning which is the only one by an outfielder in World Series history.

1923 - The Yankees score five times in the eighth inning to close out the World Series over the Giants in six games. Babe Ruth hit a first inning home run as the Yankees win 6-4.

1964 - Bob Gibson allows three home runs but still manages to win Game 7 of the World Series against the Yankees 7-5. Mickey Mantle, Phil Linz and Clete Boyer all homer for New York. Gibson is named as the MVP of the series.

1969 - Ron Swoboda makes one of the greatest catches in World Series as his sliding grab of Brooks Robinson’s liner helps the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Orioles in 10 innings in Game 4 of the World Series.

1986 - The Red Sox complete a comeback against the Angels winning 8-1 in Game 7 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series. Boston trailed 3-1 in the series and then won the next three games to advance.

1986 - The Mets outlast the Houston Astros 7-6 in 16 innings at the Astrodome to advance to the World Series. New York entered the ninth trailing 3-0, but will rally to send the game to extra innings.

1988 - Kirk Gibson hits a two-run, pinch-hit home run off Dennis Eckersley to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the World Series. Gibson, dealing with a variety of injuries, wouldn’t have another plate appearance in the series.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power