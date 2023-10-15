Braves News: Anthopoulos’ remarks, season autopsy, more

As the postseason moves on without the Braves, we begin to transition into looking at the offseason, which will contain some interesting decisions. Alex Anthopoulos discussed the pending player options of Charlie Morton (who may retire anyway) and Eddie Rosario in his recent press conference, but options exist for Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates as well. Even if they pick all of the available options up, they are likely to have some space to make moves financially, but if a few of those salaries come off the books they really might have a good bit of room to work with. Additionally, the farm system is being built back up and has big prospects like AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep who could factor into 2024, but also plenty of depth to trade from. They could look to upgrade at left field if they decline Rosario’s option (which isn’t a lock either way), at shortstop over the fairly cheap Arcia and Lopez, and/or anywhere in the pitching staff. We know that most of the core will be there, but the Braves look to have the assets and spots to add another impact piece or two if they choose to.

