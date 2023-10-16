This Day in Braves History: Steve Avery shuts down the Pirates to force a Game 7

Braves Franchise History

1991 - Steve Avery shuts down the Pirates as Atlanta beats Pittsburgh 1-0 to force a Game 7 in Pittsburgh in the NLCS. It is the third 1-0 game of the series. Greg Olson doubles home the only run of the game in the ninth. Ron Gant picked up his sixth stolen base of the series to set a new playoff record.

1996 - Greg Maddux and the Braves defeat the Cardinals, 3-1 to force a Game 7 in the NLCS.

1999 - The Mets beat the Braves 3-2 to avoid elimination in the NLCS. John Olerud drove in all three runs for New York with a solo home run in the sixth and a two-run single off of John Rocker in the eighth. Brian Jordan and Ryan Klesko hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth to account for the Braves’ two runs. Mets starter Rick Reed limited Atlanta to just one hit over seven shutout innings.

2001 - Randy Johnson snaps his postgame losing streak with a 2-0 win over the Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS. Johnson strikes out 11 while allowing just three hits. Reggie Sanders and Luis Gonzalez drive in runs for the Diamondbacks.

2020 - Will Smith homers off of Will Smith in the sixth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. Los Angeles will go on to win 7-3.

2021 - Austin Riley delivers a walk-off single off of Blake Treinen in Game 1 of the NLCS for a 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

MLB History

1910 - American League president Ban Johnson declares Ty Cobb as the league’s batting champion after questioning Nap Lajoie’s “suspicious” eight-hit performance in a doubleheader against the St. Louis Browns on the final day of the regular season.

1928 - Mickey Cochrane wins American League MVP honors edging out Heinie Manush by two points in the voting. Neither Babe Ruth nor Lou Gehrig is eligible for the award after having won it in a previous season.

1936 - Lou Gehrig is voted American League MVP after hitting .354 with 49 home runs, 167 runs and 152 RBI.

1960 The National League voted to add a team in Houston and New York. The two expansion teams began play in 1962.

1969 - The New York Mets win their fourth straight game over the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series 4-1.

1983 - Eddie Murray homers twice to help the Orioles to a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Baltimore takes the World Series championship 4-1. Rick Dempsey is named series MVP.

1990 - Eric Davis becomes the 22nd player in history to hit a home run in his first World Series at-bat. The Reds defeat the Athletics 7-0.

2003 - Aaron Boone homered off of Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning to give the Yankees a 6-5 win over the Red Sox and their record 39th American League pennant.

2019 - The Angels hire Joe Maddon to be their new manager replacing Brad Ausmus.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.