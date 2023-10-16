Braves have 13 players eligible for arbitration as offseason begins

The 2023 season is over for the Atlanta Braves and the focus now shifts to the offseason. In addition to free agents filing after the World Series, the Braves will have to contend with a number of players who are eligible for salary arbitration. MLB Trade Rumors released their annual arbitration projections earlier this month and the Braves have 13 players on the list, including some pretty big names.

As is always the case with arbitration, some of the players on this list will be dropped from the roster early, non-tendered or will agree to deals before the process plays out.

Here is a look at who is eligible along with MLB Trade Rumors’ salary projections:

A.J. Minter ($6.5 million)

Max Fried ($14.4 million)

Yonny Chirinos ($2 million)

Michael Soroka ($3 million)

Nick Anderson ($1.6 million)

Nicky Lopez ($ 3.9 million)

Kolby Allard ($1 million)

Ben Heller ($900k)

Sam Hilliard ($1.1 million)

Michael Tonkin ($1 million)

Kyle Wright ($1.4 million)

Andrew Velazquez ($740k)

Huascar Ynoa ($ 1 million)

The big names of this group are of course Max Fried and A.J. Minter, who will enter their final years of arbitration and their last year of team control. The Braves will face a fascinating decision with Michael Soroka, who is out of options and still trying to regain his form after a pair of Achilles injuries.

Reserve infielder Nicky Lopez is also on this list and is projected at a salary of just under $4 million. Starting shortstop Orlando Arcia is slated to make $2 million next season.

Relievers Nick Anderson and Michael Tonkin are also on this list along with Kyle Wright, who will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

We will cover these more in depth as we get closer to the non-tender deadline, but it is a pretty big list that is headlined by Fried and Minter.