Braves AFL Update: Dylan Dodd K’s 9 in AFL debut, David McCabe rakes

The Salt River Rafters came into Thursday sitting just above .500 and won two of three games. Atlanta Braves prospects continue to get significant playing time, and this is a recap of how they performed in the top league for prospects. Going forward we will be doing two AFL updates each week, usually Monday and Thursday mornings though that could be flexible once the off days start moving around surrounding the Fall Stars and postseason schedule

Dylan Dodd

Cumulative stats: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 5.40 ERA

Dylan Dodd made his AFL debut on Thursday, allowing three first inning runs before settling in to not allow any additional runs over his next four innings of work. Dodd rebounded nicely to strike out nine guys over his five innings, landing 60 of his 81 pitches for strikes. He did allow a homer to Will Robertson on five hits and two walks, but two of the hits and one of the two walks came in that first inning before he settled in. It’s not uncommon to see a pitcher coming from some layoff take some time to really get going, but it appears Dodd was able to quickly get himself right.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, 27.00 ERA

Patrick Halligan relieved Dodd in the sixth on Thursday and allowed two runs in an inning of work, getting credited with the blown save. It’s been a rough start for Halligan, as allowing two runs in an inning actually drops his ERA to 27.00. It’s hard to really judge anything here as he has made three appearances for just two and a third innings, but Halligan has seemed to be struggling with his command.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 8-26, 11 BB, 10 K, .308/.514/.346

David McCabe went one for four with a walk, run, and RBI in a loss on Thursday, striking out two times while lining up as the first baseman. McCabe was at third base on Saturday and had his best game yet in the AFL, going a perfect three for three with two runs scored and one batted in. That brought him to four for seven with a walk, three runs scored, and two RBI in the two games he played. Through eight games played he is now hitting .308 and has more walks than hits, giving him a very strong .514 OBP, though one double is the only one of his hits to go for extra bases.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 6 K, 0.00 ERA

Jake McSteen did not appear over the three games from Thursday through Saturday. He has been outstanding so far in the AFL.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative Stats: 9-30, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 SB, .300/.344/.300

Playing shortstop and batting near the bottom of the order, Keshawn Ogans was one for four on Thursday and made an error in the field. Ogans was back in the lineup on Saturday, this time playing second base, and went hitless in three at bats. That gave him a one for seven line for the weekend. Overall he kept his average at .300 for the league, however all nine of his hits have been singles.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative Stats: 4-23, 1 BB, 10 K, .174/.208/.174

After a very rough start to his AFL season, Tyler Tolve had his best game yet on Thursday, going two for four with a run scored in a loss. Tolve also caught a win on Saturday, but went hitless in three at bats to make him two for seven on the weekend. Tolve hasn’t had a ton of success in the AFL, but hopefully he is able to use his multi-hit game from Thursday to get his bat going.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, 23.63 ERA

Brooks Wilson was the lone Braves prospect to appear in Friday’s win and had a forgettable outing. Wilson went two thirds of an inning and allowed five runs on two hits and three walks, including a homer to Christian Cairo. This appearance balloons his ERA to 23.63 despite having had some success early on in the AFL.