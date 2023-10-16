Braves News: Championship Series Begin, Valuing Velocity, more

The 2023 ALCS has already begun and the 2023 NLCS starts tonight as the MLB Playoffs roll on. Without a doubt, even a few days removed from season ending, it is understandable that it could be hard for some to the majority of Braves country to watch without thinking “What If..”. However, if Game 1 of the ALCS is any indication, the is plenty of good baseball left to enjoy.

The Phillies host the Diamondbacks to start the NLCS tonight in what should a highly intriguing pitching matchup. So far, every team that has won Game One of each playoff series has advanced in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if Arizona can once again continue to pull off upset victories.

Braves News

Justin Toscano of the AJC looks at five key questions for the Braves with the offseason now here, including if a new approach of adding velocity could make sense for bullpen construction.

MLB News