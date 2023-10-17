This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz shuts out Pirates to send Atlanta to NLCS

Braves Franchise History

1991 - John Smoltz shuts out the Pirates, 4-0 as the Braves beat the Pirates in Game 7 of the NLCS to win their first pennant since moving from Milwaukee. Brian Hunter’s two-run home run in the first inning is all the runs that Smoltz will need.

1992 - Tom Glavine tosses a complete game in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series.

1996 - The Braves put up the biggest blowout in postseason history beating the Cardinals, 15-0 in Game 7 of the NLCS to complete a 3-1 comeback. The Cardinals became the only club to blow a 3-1 edge three times in the postseason.

2020 - The Dodgers score three times in the first inning against Max Fried and win, 3-1 over the Braves to force Game 7 in the NLCS. Corey Seager and Justin Turner both homer in the first inning.

2021 - The Braves walk-off the Dodgers for the second straight game as Eddie Rosario ends it with a single off of Kenley Jansen in the ninth that scores Dansby Swanson to give Atlanta a 5-4 win.

MLB History

1964 - Despite a 99-63 record, the Yankees fire manager Yogi Berra after losing in the World Series to the Cardinals in seven games. Cardinals manager Johnny Keane resigns unexpectedly and will take the job with the Yankees.

1971 - Roberto Clemente homers in Game 7 to help the Pirates to a 2-1 win. Clemente hits .414 for the series and is named MVP.

1979 - Willie Stargell hits a two-run home run to help the Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Orioles in Game 7 of the World Series over the Orioles.

1985 - Lou Pinella is named manager of the Yankees replacing Billy Martin who had guided New York to a 91-54 record and a second place finish.

1989 - Game 3 of the World Series is postponed as an earthquake hits the San Francisco Bay area just minutes before the start of the game. The series will resume 11 days later.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.