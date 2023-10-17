 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Arbitration Eligible Players, NLCS begins, more

An interesting off-season begins for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the Braves enter the first full week of a longer than expected offseason, Alex Anthopoulos hinted at the fact that the Braves have already began working on a plan for the months ahead. While much of the focus will be on what the Braves will potentially add in terms of talent, another important factor is decisions the Braves will make about their current talent.

The Braves have 13 players that will be arbitration eligible over the winter. While decisions on these players are still several weeks away, conversations have likely already started about the futures of many of these players for 2024 and beyond. From possible extensions to a surprising decision to move on from certain players, several outcomes could be at play for some notable names. This will be another interesting story to follow as the off-season progresses.

