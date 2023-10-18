Braves News: Braves offseason outlook, NLCS continues, and more

Tuesday marked a slow day for the Atlanta Braves on the news front as the postseason rolls on. There are still a couple of news and notes concerning the Braves and the remainder of the big league, so let’s get into it.

Braves News:

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors presents his Braves offseason outlook, beginning with guaranteed contracts and arbitration eligible players before moving to free agents.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS after Tuesday’s 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Boston Red Sox are continuing the search for a GM and have reportedly interviewed three external candidates.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina have reportedly discussed a potential coaching opportunity.