Daily Hammer Podcast: Breaking Down Alex Anthopoulos End of Season Thoughts

Though it has been nearly a week since the Braves 2023 season ended, it is still hard to accept such a good opportunity and amazing season came to such an abrupt end. However, the reality is that it has. And as a result, the focus for the future is to make sure it does not happen again.

Alex Anthopoulos spoke with the Atlanta media this past Friday, and dived into his thoughts on the Braves season. From that, Shawn Coleman looks at a few important quotes from AA in detail on this edition of the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.