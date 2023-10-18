ALCS Game 3 open thread

The Astros’ home record was an oft-noted quirk this year: they finished 39-42, the only playoff team to be anything below five games over .500. By coincidence, that quirk arose in the first two games of the ALCS, as the Astros lost both to the Rangers. Now, the series shifts to Arlington, where the Astros will try to make something go right for them. You could point to the fact that they went 5-1 there in the regular season, or their third-best-in-MLB road record, I guess, but the reality is that in such a small sample, none of this really matters, even if it was predictive.

Anyway, it’ll be Cristian Javier against midseason acquisition Max Scherzer, the latter of whom will attempt to help his team gain a 3-0 edge.