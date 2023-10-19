This day in Braves History Andruw Jones walk sends Braves to World Series against Mets

Braves History

1991 - Minnesota defeats the Braves, 5 - 2, in Game 1 of the World Series. Greg Gagne’s three-run home run off Charlie Leibrandt in the 5th inning helps support the strong effort of winning pitcher Jack Morris.

2001 - In the NLCS, Curt Schilling’s four-hitter gives the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5 - 1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Schilling strikes out 12 Braves as Craig Counsell gets three hits and Steve Finley drives home three runs.

1999 - Pitcher Kenny Rogers walks Andruw Jones with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series with a 10 - 9 victory over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

2021- Down 5 - 2 in the bottom of the 8th inning and trailing two games to none, the Dodgers mount a remarkable comeback in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Braves. Cody Bellinger hits a three-run homer off Luke Jackson, and Mookie Betts then drives in the go-ahead run with a double before Kenley Jansen strikes out the side in the 9th to preserve the 6 - 5 win.

MLB History

1923 - Citing the unsavory characters associated with the sport, American League president Ban Johnson persuades AL owners to prohibit boxing matches in their parks. The National League declines to go along with it.

1965 - NBC wins a Major League Baseball television package, including prime-time All-Star Game and World Series games.

1987 - Controversial Billy Martin is named manager of the Yankees for a fifth time, replacing Lou Piniella, who replaced Martin and is moved to general manager. Piniella led the Yankees to an 89-73 record in 1987, fourth in the AL East.

2004 - Curt Schilling, pitching on a dislocated ankle tendon held down by three sutures put in the day before, gives up one run over seven innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees, 4 - 2, to save their season for the third day in a row and force a winner-take-all Game 7 in their American League Championship Series.

2015 - The Blue Jays return to the hitter-friendly environment of the Rogers Centre for Game 3 of the ALCS, and they score nine runs in the first three innings against Johnny Cueto of the Royals to gain an 11 - 8 win. Troy Tulowitzki, Josh Donaldson and Ryan Goins all homered for Toronto, while Kendrys Morales replies for the Royals as part of a four-run 9th inning that makes the final score appear closer than the game was.