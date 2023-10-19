Braves AFL Update: Dylan Dodd allows just 1 run in his second start

The Salt River Rafters are starting to get it going. They have won two of their last three games with a combined 12 runs scored coming in their two victories. Unfortunately though, Atlanta Braves prospects have seen reduced playing time over those three games. Their three hitters have played in a combined four games and besides Dylan Dodd their pitchers have seen little action.

Dylan Dodd

Cumulative stats: 10 IP, 10 H, 14 K, 2 BB, 4 ER, 3.60 ERA

Dodd started Wednesday’s night game against the Peoria Javelinas. He gave up five hits but also struck out five en route to five innings of one run ball. His lone run came from a third run home run off the bat of Dominic Keegan. He threw 63 pitches, 44 of which were strikes.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 3 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 3 K, 5 BB, 7 ER, 17.18 ERA

Halligan’s only appearance since Monday came Tuesday night where he pitched 1 ⅓ innings scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit but was extremely efficient throwing just 13 pitches, 11 of which were strikes, to record his four outs. It was extremely encouraging to see Halligan not walk a batter after walking 5 in his first 2 ⅓ innings. Walks were a bit of a problem for him this season as he had 30 in 71 ⅔ innings.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 9-31, 14 BB, 12 K, .290/.500/.323

McCabe has only played in two games since our last article. He was 0-2 in Monday’s game but did pick up 3 walks with one of his outs coming via a strikeout. After an off day on Tuesday he was able to pick up a hit on Wednesday night in addition to an RBI.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 5 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 7 K, 0 BB, 4 ER, 6.75 ERA

McSteen’s lone appearance since Sunday night’s came on Wednesday night where he struggled mightily. He allowed four earned runs and gave up four hits in just ⅔ IP of an inning. Despite coming in, in just the sixth inning in relief of Dylan Dodd he was also credited with a blown save as he gave up the lead.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative stats: 9-33, 2 BB, 5 K, .273/.333/.273

Ogans has played in just one game since our last article where he was retired in three at bats in addition to picking up a walk.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative stats: 4-26, 2 BB, 10 K, .154/.214/.154

Tolve’s struggles continued on Tuesday night. Out of the eight hole, the catcher went 0 for 3 with a walk and run scored.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 2 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 5 K, 5 BB, 7 ER, 23.63 ERA

Wilson has not appeared in any games from Monday to Thursday.