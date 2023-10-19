Braves News: Gold Glove nominees, podcast, more

The Braves had three Gold Glove nominees announced Wednesday, as the playoffs go on without them. Sean Murphy’s exclusion from the list is pretty odd, and Eddie Rosario’s inclusion appears hilarious at first, but is actually somewhat justifiable, illustrating the lack of defensive talent in left field league-wide. Max Fried would have likely been on this list over a full season. Other than the Murphy exclusion, I don’t think there is a huge Brave snub from this award finalist list. Michael Harris could earn his first Gold Glove of what could be very many. Meanwhile, Austin Riley did make genuinely significant improvements defensively this season after his defense had been largely bad and overrated for a while.

Braves News

The Braves had three Gold Glove nominations.

Shawn discussed Alex Anthopoulos’ end of season comments.

MLB News

News continues to trickle out about Kim Ng’s controversial departure from Miami.

The Orioles signed Nate Webb to a two year minor league deal.

The Astros brought a game back in the ALDS, making it a 2-1 series.