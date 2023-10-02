This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits final home run for Atlanta

Braves Franchise History

1974 - Hank Aaron hits his final home run as a member of the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta defeats the Reds 13-0. Phil Niekro tosses the shutout and picks up his 20th win of the season.

MLB History

1919 - The Chicago White Sox drop the second game of the World Series, 4-2 to the Reds. Lefty Williams walks three men in the fourth inning and is confronted after the game by catcher Ray Schalk. Williams is one of eight players involved in the series fixing scandal.

1953 - Carl Erskine sets a World Series record with 14 strikeouts in Game 3 at Ebbets Field against the Yankees. Brooklyn wins 3-2 with Erskine allowing six hits.

1963 - Sandy Koufax sets a new World Series record with 15 strikeouts in Game 1 against the Yankees. The Dodgers went on to win 5-2 with Koufax allowing six hits.

1968 - Bob Gibson strikes out 17 and sets a new World Series record as the Cardinals defeat the Tigers 4-0. This is the third time that this record has been broken on the same day.

1978 - Bucky Dent’s famous home run takes place to help the Yankees defeat the Red Sox in a one-game playoff at Fenway Park. Dent’s blast comes in the seventh with New York trailing by two. His homer lands into the screen above the Green Monster for a three-run shot to put New York in front 5-4. They will hold on to win and will face the Royals in the ALCS.

2004 - The Montreal Expos earn the last win in the franchise’s history by beating the Mets 6-3. Brad Wilkerson hits the Expos’ final home run in the ninth inning.

2009 - B.J. Upton goes 5-for-5 and becomes the first Tampa Bay player to hit for the cycle in a 13-4 win over the Yankees.

2018 - The Twins fire manager Paul Molitor, one year after he was named AL Manager of the Year.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.