Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

Get your questions in now!

By Kris Willis
MLB: OCT 11 NL Division Series - Brewers at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 regular season is in the books and the Atlanta Braves have clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Braves will enjoy a bye in the first round before beginning play in the Division Series on October 7.

With that as the backdrop, now seems like a good time for a postseason mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday. All questions received by Wednesday, October 4th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.

