Braves News: Braves Tie Home Run Record, Playoffs Set, More

Two home runs from Marcell Ozuna helped the Braves make more history on Sunday to end the regular season. The Braves finished with 307 home runs, tying the 2019 Twins for the single season MLB record. Atlanta also was the first team in MLB history to with a slugging percentage of .500 or better for a season.
Plenty of history and success made the amazing season amazing. But now, all that matters is postseason success.
Braves News
- The Braves will host three intersquad games this week (all free to the public.) Max Fried will pitch Tuesday and Bryce Elder on Wednesday.
- Ehire Adrianza was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
- Atlanta is set to take on the winner of Marlins and Phillies Wild Card series this week.
- Scott Coleman and Stephen Tolbert look at the last week of the season for the Braves and look ahead to the WC round on the Battery Power Podcast!
MLB News
- There a few amazing moments beyond playoff impact that occurred on Sunday, including the end of some amazing careers, including all-time great Miguel Cabrera.
- Unfortunately, Sunday was also a day of sadness as former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield passed away at the age of 57.
- The Astros won the AL West Title on Sunday.
- Buck Showalter will not return in 2024 as Mets manager.
