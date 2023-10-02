Braves News: Braves Tie Home Run Record, Playoffs Set, More

Two home runs from Marcell Ozuna helped the Braves make more history on Sunday to end the regular season. The Braves finished with 307 home runs, tying the 2019 Twins for the single season MLB record. Atlanta also was the first team in MLB history to with a slugging percentage of .500 or better for a season.

Plenty of history and success made the amazing season amazing. But now, all that matters is postseason success.

