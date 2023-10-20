Battery Power TV: Does Morton return? What about Rosario? Will Fried get an extension? Braves have questions to answer this offseason

The page has turned to the 2024 season for the Atlanta Braves, and with that, comes plenty of questions.

Chief among them this winter are with the rotation, where Charlie Morton has a $20 million option, Max Fried — a year away from free agency — seems primed for contract extension talks, and the Braves have multiple rotation spots to fill that could lead them to the free-agency market or a trade.

While the lineup may be largely set with seven players under long-term deals, Eddie Rosario is the exception, as the former National League Championship Series MVP has a $9 million option for next year. Do the Braves bring him back, or do they go in search of an everyday player in left field?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the stage for the winter ahead, one that comes with a change for BPTV, as Cory announces this is his final show.

