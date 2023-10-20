Braves News: Arizona Fall League update, NLCS, ALCS continue, and more

The Atlanta Braves are well represented in the 2023 Arizona Fall League, with several players sent out West. However, their playing time has been reduced, so stats have been limited as of late.

Dylan Dodd, though, has gotten quite a bit of action and headlines the group of Braves in the AFL. Left-handed Dodd has tossed ten innings, allowed ten hits and four earned runs. He has fanned 14 and given up two walks, putting together a 3.60 ERA. He started Wednesday’s game for the Salt River Rafters and was pretty solid despite allowing a solo home run.

Patrick Halligan, David McCabe, and others also join Dodd in the Arizona Fall League.

MLB News:

The ALCS continues between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers in a game four that resulted in a 10-3 Astros win. The series is now tied at two apiece.

Game Three of the NLCS ended in walk-off fashion as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. The Dbacks trail the series 2-1.

Chicago Cubs RHP Michael Fulmer is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing UCL revision surgery.

The Cincinnati Reds have re-signed catcher Luke Maile through the 2024 season. He is guaranteed $3.5M.