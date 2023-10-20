ALCS/NLCS Open Thread

The Astros have battled back since falling behind 2-0 and are now tied with the Rangers with two games apiece. They have the chance to take the lead in the series before it shifts back to Houston.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks walked off the Phillies on Thursday night after a bonkers pitching performance where Brandon Pfaadt and some very unheralded relievers kept the Phillies to a lone run on a wild pitch. They now have a chance to even the series.

The Battle of Texas will feature a Justin Verlander-Jordan Montgomery matchup for the second time in the series. Montgomery dominated that game, a 2-0 win for the Rangers. NLCS Game 4, on the other hand, will feature Cristopher Sanchez making his postseason debut for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks are going with reliever Joe Mantiply to kick off a bullpen game that may not feature any bulk options at all. It’s a bit of a gamble for the Diamondbacks, given that they had a pretty weak bullpen all season, but given that they’re an 84-win team just three games away from the World Series and released their fourth-best starter before the season ended, it’s hard to expect much more. Plus, this same bullpen stifled the Phillies yesterday, so maybe the Snakes are just hoping they get a couple of lightning strikes in the desert.