This Day in Braves History: Braves ask NL for permission to move to Atlanta

Braves Franchise History

1964 - After just 11 years in Milwaukee, the Braves’ Board of Directors votes to ask the National League for permission to move to Atlanta. Milwaukee County officials sue to block the move.

1996 - Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves holds the New York Yankees to six hits in eight innings and Fred McGriff drives in three runs in a 4-0 win in Game 2 of the World Series.

2001 - Randy Johnson and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the Atlanta Braves, 3-2, to win the National League Championship Series and reach the World Series for the first time in their history. Arizona gets to the Series faster than any expansion team in history, doing so in the fourth year of its existence. Erubiel Durazo’s pinch-hit two-run home run is the key blow. Craig Counsell is named the NLCS MVP.

2021 - The Dodgers stay alive by winning Game 5 of the NLCS, 11-2, over the Braves. The Braves take a 2-0 lead in the first on a homer by Freddie Freeman against opener Joe Kelly, but it’s all Dodgers after that as A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor give them the lead with homers in the second against Max Fried. Pollock will hit another one later on, and Taylor will end up with three long balls as the two combine to drive in 10 of the 11 runs.

MLB History

1959 - The Players Association approves two All-Star Games in 1960, to be held at Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium and New York’s Yankee Stadium. The players would like to have them played within four days of each other

2007 - The Boston Red Sox defeat Cleveland, 11-2, in Game 7 of the ALCS to reach the World Series where they will face the Colorado Rockies. They had trailed Cleveland 3-1 before mounting a comeback. Josh Beckett is the ALCS MVP after winning Games 1 and 5 of the Series. Before the game began, Paul Byrd of the Indians acknowledged using Human Growth Hormone for four years, creating a media frenzy. Byrd said he stopped buying it once Major League Baseball banned it and that he had a doctor’s permission to use it to treat a pituitary gland condition.

2014 - The Giants take Game 1 of the World Series, 7-1, over the Royals. A two-run homer by Hunter Pence off James Shields fuels a three-run first inning, while Madison Bumgarner gives up only one run on three hits in seven innings. The loss ends Kansas City’s streak of 11 consecutive wins in the postseason, dating back to the 1985 World Series.