Braves News: Offseason questions, Hall of Fame elections, and more

As expected, news of the Atlanta Braves was running thin on Friday as the National and American League Championship Series continued. News will ramp up again in the coming weeks, though, with the announcement of Hank Aaron, Golden Glove, and MVP award winners. For now, these are the news and notes we’ve got:

The Braves have quite a few offseason questions to answer, like Charlie Morton’s future, Eddie Rosario’s role, and more. Find out more in the latest episode of Battery Power TV.

Former Braves Cito Gaston and Davey Johnson were each nominated for the 2024 Hall of Fame Class.

MLB News:

The Arizona Diamondbacks evened up the National League Championship Series with a 6-5 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Houston Astros took a 3-2 lead in the American League Championship Series after defeating the Texas Rangers 5-4.

The Boston Red Sox have continued their managerial search with former San Francisco Giants skipper Gabe Kapler. The Giants are also on a managerial search after recently firing Kapler.