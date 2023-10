The Phillies and Diamondbacks are now tied in the NLCS at two games apiece. Game 5 will give someone an edge and put them one more win away from a championship before the series returns to Philadelphia.

The pitching matchup in this one is once again the Battle of the Zac/ks, as Wheeler and Gallen will do battle once more. The Phillies prevailed fairly easily the first time, but haven’t been able to beat the Diamondbacks on the road in their past two contests.