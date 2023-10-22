Braves News: Offseason waiting game, LCS updates, more

Atlanta should have the assets to make a big addition this offseason, although the exact capabilities and needs are still pending option (and retirement) decisions on the likes of Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, and various other players. If Atlanta wanted to make a major free agent signing, one of the free agents coming stateside from Japan might be more appealing, as signing a Qualifying Offer recipient would additionally cost their second and fifth draft picks and $1 million in international free agency bonus money. The other route to a big addition would be the one that Alex Anthopoulos has seemed to like more: a prospect for prime player trade (plus likely extension). Vaughn Grissom seems like an obvious piece to move, as he still likely has some pretty strong value as a prospect, but doesn’t seem likely to have a spot to play in Atlanta for a while, especially with Alex Anthopoulos saying that they see him as an infielder and the Braves’ general approach of playing the starters just about every day.

Braves News

MLB News

