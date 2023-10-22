ALCS Game 6 Open Thread

It’s the first potential elimination game of the Championship Series on Sunday night, as the Rangers try to keep their season going while playing on the road in Houston.

They’ll send Nathan Eovaldi to the hill against Framber Valdez, the latter of whom will look to sew up another World Series berth for his club. The Astros jumped all over Valdez in Game 2, scoring four runs in the first en route to a 5-4 win. Eovaldi, meanwhile, had a 9/1 K/BB ratio in six innings in that game, but he did allow two homers.