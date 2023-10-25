This Day in Braves History: Ryan Klesko, Steve Avery lead to win in Game 4 of World Series

Braves Franchise History

1937 - Casey Stengel is hired as the new manager of the Boston Bees.

1995 - Ryan Klesko homered and Steve Avery allowed six hits over three innings to help the Braves to a 5-2 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the World Series.

MLB History

1917 - The Yankees hire Miller Huggins as manager. New York will turn into a dynasty under Huggins’ watch until his death in 1929.

1955 - Branch Rickey steps down as general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates and moves into an advisory role.

1965 - Leo Durocher is announced as the new manager of the Chicago Cubs replacing Lou Klein.

1973 - The Chicago Cubs trade Ferguson Jenkins to the Texas Rangers for third baseman Bill Madlock and utility player Vic Harris.

1973 - The San Francisco Giants trade Willie McCovey to the Padres in exchange for Mike Caldwell.

1978 - Gaylord Perry becomes the first pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues after taking home the award in the NL.

1985 - The Angels announce that they will not offer seven-time batting champion Rod Carew a new contract for the 1986 season.

1986 - The New York Mets, who were down to their last out, score three runs in the 10th to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 to force a Game 7 in the World Series. The decisive blow comes when a grounder by Mookie Wilson goes through the legs of first baseman Bill Buckner.

