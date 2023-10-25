Ernie Johnson Sr. named finalist for 2024 Ford Frick Award

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced the 10 finalists for the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award on Wednesday and former Atlanta Braves broadcaster is among the group for the second consecutive season. The winner of the award will be announced on December 6 at the Winter Meetings in Nashville and will be honored during the Awards Presentation on July 20 during Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown.

Johnson served as a Braves broadcaster for 35 seasons from 1962 through 1991 and again from 1995-99. He enjoyed a nine-year career as a major league pitcher that included a World Series win with the 1957 Braves.

The other finalists are Joe Buck, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ken Korach, Mike Krukow, Duane Kiper and Dan Shulman.

Voting for the 2024 award will be conducted by 12 living Frick Award recipients and three broadcast historians and columnists.