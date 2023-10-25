Braves sign Pierce Johnson to two-year deal

The Atlanta Braves have made their first move of the offseason, signing reliever Pierce Johnson to a two-year deal worth a guaranteed $14.25 million. The deal also includes a $7 million club option for 2026 that includes a $250,000 buyout.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Pierce Johnson to a two-year contract: pic.twitter.com/fZW3oG4WIu — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 25, 2023

The Braves acquired Johnson from the Rockies ahead of the trade deadline in hopes that he would help solidify their bullpen for the stretch run. He exceeded expectations allowing just two earned runs to go along with 32 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings. He made three additional appearances in the postseason allowing two hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Johnson would have become a free agent the day after the World Series ends, but instead opts to stick with the Braves. Atlanta will have to rebuild a significant part of the bullpen this offseason. Jesse Chavez and Joe Jimenez are both free agents. The Braves also hold club options on Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates. Lefty reliever Brad Hand, who was also acquired from the Rockies at the deadline, has a mutual option that will likely be declined.