Daily Hammer Podcast: Pierce Johnson returns to Atlanta on Multi-Year Deal

Before the World Series even begins, the Braves decided to go ahead and get their offseason started in good fashion. Atlanta resigned reliever Pierce Johnson to a two-year deal, and a contract that could keep in Atlanta through 2026.

After acquiring Johnson at the trade deadline, Atlanta benefited from him being one of the best middle relievers in baseball. Johnson also proved he could be a late inning option in high leverage situations, and has a very successful postseason track record. This are many of the factors that supported the Braves decision to bring him back on a valuable contract to feature in a talented bullpen for 2024 and beyond.

Shawn Coleman dives into the signing and what it means for the rest of the Braves bulllpen in 2024 and beyond.

