Braves AFL Update: Keshawn Ogans continues torrid stretch

The Salt River Rafters are coming off of a stretch that is not impressive in the win column as they won one and lost two. However, in Monday and Tuesday losses they were more than impressive from a run production standpoint as they combined to score 18 runs. Unfortunately though, over those two games they allowed 22 total runs with 13 hits against in each.

Dylan Dodd

Cumulative stats: 15 IP, 16 H, 16 K, 3 BB, 6 ER, 3.60 ERA

Dodd’s lone appearance this week came in a Tuesday night start. He went five innings, throwing 78 pitches, 50 of which were strikes. He did allow six hits, two earned runs whilst also walking one and striking out two. One of his two runs came off of a solo homer in the third inning off of the bat of Das Brown.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 4 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 4 K, 5 BB, 7 ER, 13.50 ERA

Halligan has not pitched since our last Arizona Fall League article.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 15-54, 16 BB, 22 K, .278/.437/.352

Over the past three games, McCabe is 4-15 with four runs scored and another one batted in. He struck out twice on Monday and then an additional three times in Wednesday’s performances with last night’s game. It is a bit surprising to see McCabe struggle with strikeout as he’s a player who’s displayed fantastic bat control, but it’s likely just a blip on the radar.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 8 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 10 K, 0 BB, 4 ER, 4.32 ERA

McSteens only appearance this week came in a two inning shutout last night. He struck out two batters and was extremely efficient as he took just 17 pitches to record six outs.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative stats: 17-55, 3 BB, 12 K, .309/.356/.436

Ogans have been off to a flying start this week. He’s reached base safely in all three games going 1 for 3 on Monday with 2 RBI’s and a walk and punchout. Tuesday night he had a fantastic night going 3-5 with 3 RBI’s and two runs. Wednesday was his worst game of the week as he went just 1-5 but he was able to produce three runs and he drove in two and scored one himself.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative stats: 7-40, 2 BB, 12 K, .175/.250/.175

Tolve’s has only played twice this week and they’ve been two of his better Arizona Fall League performances. On Monday night he picked up two singles in addition to an RBI. Then after a night off on Tuesday he went 1 for 3 and picked up another RBI.

Darius Vines

Cumulative stats: 8 1⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 13 K

After winning player of the week last week Vines got the opening start of the week for Salt River and struggled. Vines threw just over half of his pitches for strikes and walked three batters across 2 2⁄ 3 innings. All three came to open the third inning and he ended up forcing a run home by hitting a batter before he was pulled from the game. In total he allowed two runs, but did strike out four batters.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 4 ⅔ IP, 5 H, 7 K, 6 BB, 7 ER, 13.50 ERA

Wilson’s lone appearance since our last article was a one inning scoreless eighth inning on Monday night. He didn’t give up a run nor a walk, but he did allow two hits.