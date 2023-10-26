Braves Offseason Tracker: Free Agents, Roster Moves, Storylines and more

The Atlanta Braves head into the offseason looking to retool a roster that led the majors with 104 wins in 2023, but flamed out with a first round exit in the postseason. While the position player side of the roster is pretty set thanks to all of the extensions that the team has handed out in recent seasons, there are some question marks on the pitching side.

The most pressing need appears to be in the rotation where Charlie Morton’s future is uncertain and Max Fried is entering his final season of team control. Additionally, Kyle Wright is slated to miss all of the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Atlanta has several young starters that could step in, but they may need to be on the hunt for a controllable arm that can contribute in 2024 and beyond.

The Braves will also need to rebuild part of their bullpen. Raisel Iglesias returns as the team’s closer, but like Fried, A.J. Minter is entering his final year of team control. Additionally, Joe Jimenez and Jesse Chavez are free agents while the team also holds contract options on veterans Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates. Atlanta may look to add some flexibility to a bullpen that was largely locked into place for the entirety of the 2023 season.

We will be tracking all of the biggest offseason storylines and roster moves here

