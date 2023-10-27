This Day Braves History: John Smoltz and Jack Morris duel in Game 7

Braves Franchise History

1991 - The Braves fall to the Twins, 1-0 in 10 innings in Game 7 of the World Series. Gene Larkin’s single in the 10th is the difference. Jack Morris tosses 10 shutout innings and is named MVP.

1999 - The Yankees defeat the Braves, 4-1 to complete a four-game sweep. Atlanta joins the New York Giants as the only teams to lose four World Series in a decade.

2021 - The Braves fall to the Astros, 7-2 in Game 2 of the World Series

MLB History

1924 - The Chicago Cubs trade pitcher Vic Aldridge and first basemen George Grantham and Al Niehaus to the Pirates in exchange for first baseman Charlie Grimm, shortstop Rabbit Maranville and pitcher Wilbur Cooper.

1948 - Commissioner Happy Chandler orders that ten Detroit minor league players be declared free agents after the club tries to cover up their contracts.

1965 - The Cardinals trade first baseman Bill White, shortstop Dick Groat and catcher Bob Uecker to the Phillies for outfielder Alex Johnson, pitcher Art Mahaffey and catcher Pat Corrales.

1985 - Billy Martin is fired by the Yankees for the fourth time and replaced by Lou Piniella.

1986 - The Mets win Game 7 of the World Series 8-5 over the Boston Red Sox. New York comes back from a 3-0 deficit to win thanks to home runs by Ray Knight and Darryl Strawberry. Knight will be named World Series MVP.

1989 - The World Series resumes after a 10-day delay caused by the San Francisco earthquake. Oakland beats the Giants 13-7 to go up 3-0 in the series.

1992 - The Colorado Rockies hire Don Baylor as the first manager in the history of the franchise.

