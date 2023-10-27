Braves News: Arizona Fall League update, MLB Draft Lottery, and more

The 2023 Fall Classic gets underway between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 8 ET. Atlanta Braves news will continue to run thin through the series, but there are a couple of news and notes before we officially hit the offseason.

Atlanta Braves News:

Keshawn Ogans had a big week in the Arizona Fall League for the Salt River Rafters. He joins Dylan Dodd, Tyler Tolve, and more.

The Braves have officially begun constructing the 2024 bullpen after Wednesday’s signing of Pierce Johnson.

Episode 426 of the Battery Power Podcast previews the quickly-approaching offseason.

MLB News:

The second annual MLB Draft Lottery is set for December 5 and will be held at the Winter Meetings in Nashville.

Former New York Yankees and Mets pitcher Rob Gardner passed away at age 78. The lefty played in the majors from 1965 to 1973.

The San Diego Padres have continued their managerial search and have reportedly interviewed Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty.