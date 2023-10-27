Walt Weiss, Eric Young mentioned as possible replacements for Dusty Baker in Houston

The Atlanta Braves have been fortunate over their run of six-straight playoff appearances to largely keep their coaching staff intact. With the exception of Rick Kranitz’s addition prior to the 2019 season, the Braves have been able to keep essentially the same core in the dugout. That hasn’t been the case in the front office. Perry Minasian left to take the GM job with the Los Angeles Angels and Dana Brown exited to become the Astros General Manager earlier this year.

With the news that Astros manager Dusty Baker is retiring, there was naturally going to be some lines drawn connecting Brown to his former job in Atlanta. Braves bench coach Walt Weiss and first base coach Eric Young Sr. are both mentioned as candidates in reports by MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart and The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Weiss joined the Braves as bench coach in 2018 at the start of Atlanta’s six straight trips to the playoffs. He spent four seasons as the manager in Colorado. Young is a former baserunning instructor in Houston and has been a first-base coach with Arizona and Colorado, in addition to his current stint with Atlanta. Weiss is seen by some as a possible replacement for Brian Snitker, once the latter is ready to call it a career. The Athletic’s Rome also points out that Young and Brown were teammates in high school, so there is a relationship that predated their time together in Atlanta.

It is still probably too early in the process to know which way Houston might be leaning. It is also unknown how much autonomy Brown will have to make the hire as owner Jim Crane has been heavily involved in baseball operations in the past. It is something to keep an eye on, especially for someone like Young, who may be interested in positioning himself for a future role as a manager.