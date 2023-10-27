 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Series Game 1 open thread

Game one of the Fall Classic starts tonight between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks

By AaronPledger
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off tonight as the Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers, both teams are coming off stellar LCS’ as both teams captured the league pennant in Game seven. The Diamondbacks are looking for their first World Series title since 2001, whereas the Rangers look to hoist the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers - 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

ARI- Zac Gallen
TEX- Nathan Eovaldi

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power