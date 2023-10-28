Braves News: Walt Weiss, Eric Young managerial rumblings, World Series Game 1, and more

The biggest (and basically only) news piece from the Atlanta Braves on Friday stems from the vacant manager position in the Houston Astros organization. Skipper Dusty Baker announced Wednesday that he will retire after a 26-year-long managerial career.

A few names have been thrown around in wake of the news, with a couple being from the Braves. Bench coach Walt Weiss and first base coach Eric Young Sr. have each been connected to the position.

This may simply be speculation, but each has been huge assets in the Braves clubhouse and could be of major assistance to the Houston Astros, who have seen the playoffs every year since 2017.

MLB News:

Game One of the 2023 World Series ended in walk-off fashion to give the Texas Rangers a 1-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly joined the mix of teams in on Juan Soto.