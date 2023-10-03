 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron singles in his last major league at-bat

By Kris Willis
Hank Aaron - Atlanta Braves

Braves Franchise History

1957 - Lew Burdette and the Milwaukee Braves defeat the Yankees and Bobby Shantz 4-2.

1976 - Hank Aaron singles in his last major league at-bat and drives in RBI No. 2,297 in a 5-2 Brewers’ loss to the Tigers.

1993 - The Giants fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-1 on the season giving the Atlanta Braves the NL West title. San Francisco finished with a 103-59 record and are the first club since the 1954 Yankees to win that many games and not reach the postseason.

1997 - The Braves sweep the Astros in the NLDS behind John Smoltz who wins Game 3, 4-1.

2019 - The Cardinals score four runs on Braves closer Mark Melancon in the ninth on a pair of two-run doubles by Kolten Wong and Marcell Ozuna. The Braves make it interesting in the bottom half with a two-run home run by Ronald Acuña Jr. and a solo shot by Freddie Freeman, but fall 7-6.

MLB History

1919 - White Sox rookie Dickie Kerr throws a three-hit shutout as the White Sox defeat the Reds 3-0. Joe Jackson has two hits and Chick Gandil drives in a pair. The White Sox cut Cincinnati’s lead in the World Series to 2-1.

1951 - The “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” takes place as Bobby Thomson’s three run home run in the bottom of the ninth gives the New York Giants a dramatic 5-4 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1974 - Frank Robinson becomes the first black manager in the major leagues when he is hired by Cleveland to replace Ken Aspromonte.

1987 - The Padres snap a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Dodgers, but rookie catcher Benito Santiago’s 34-game hitting streak comes to an end.

1990 - George Brett becomes the first player in major league history to win a batting title in three different decades. Brett wins the title with a .329 average and also led the league in 1976 and 1980.

1990 - Willie McGee becomes the first major league player to win a batting title in a league in which he didn’t finish the season in. McGee had a .335 average for St. Louis when he was traded to Oakland on August 28.

2009 - Alex Anthopoulos takes over as GM of the Blue Jays replacing the fired J.P. Ricciardi.

2018 - The Orioles part ways with long time manager Buck Showalter.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

