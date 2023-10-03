2023 was a season full of records for the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up an incredible 2023 season Sunday and finished with an outstanding 104-58 record, just two shy of the franchise record of 106 that was set back in 1998. Though the Braves didn’t capture that record, there was still plenty that they were able to capture.

Player records

Atlanta has been able to put together a team full of stars in recent years and it showed more than ever during the 2023 season. Out of all the stars on this team, Ronald Acuña Jr. might be the brightest one as he has put together a season that has never been done before and probably one that you won’t see again. Acuna put together a strong case to be named National League MVP. Acuña became the first player to smash 40 homers and steal 70 bases in Major League history, as it is also worth noting that no other player has ever even reached 40-50 in that regard. Ronald finished the 2023 season with 41 homers and 73 stolen bases as he surpassed Otis Nixon’s franchise record 72 stolen bases that was set back in 1991.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has set a new modern era franchise stolen base record!@ronaldacunajr24 | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/JDN0jfUWeG — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2023

Acuna Jr. also captured the franchise record for plate appearances as he had a total of 735 in 2023 and fell two hits short of the franchise record for hits that is still held by Ralph Garr as he had 217 total hits in 1971. He set eclipsed Dale Murphy’s modern day franchise record for runs scored and finished just one RBI shy of Mookie Betts’ record for the most ever by a leadoff hitter.

Matt Olson has also put together a historic season for the Braves. Olson fully lived up to expectations this season as he was one of, if not the best slugger in the game. Olson captured the Braves franchise record in home runs as he surpassed Andruw Jones’ 51 that was set back in 2005. Olson captured the franchise RBI record as well as he surpassed the late great Eddie Matthews’ 135 total RBIs set back in 1953.

With his 54th home run of the season, @mattolson21 sets the single-season franchise record for RBI with 136!#PorLaA pic.twitter.com/ITrdPfpdro — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 28, 2023

Spencer Strider made history on the mound as he broke John Smoltz’s modern era single season strikeout record and finished the season with 281. He also became the second Braves pitcher in as many seasons to finish with 20 wins.

Spencer Strider is the first pitcher to surpass 280 strikeouts in a single season in @Braves modern history! pic.twitter.com/gOTLAnRQM8 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 1, 2023

Team Records

The Atlanta Braves made more team history yesterday as Marcell Ozuna launched his 40th homer of the season to give the Braves 307 total home runs for the 2023 as they tied the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the Major League record.

THE BOMBA SQUAD HAS COMPANY.



The @Braves tie the MLB team record with in a single season. pic.twitter.com/d2I28KI80g — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 1, 2023

The Atlanta lineup did capture the outright record for the most players with 30+ homers in a season as Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies were all able to do so.

It is also worth noting that the fans put up a single season record as well, as Truist Park captured a new attendance record for the 2023 season as it saw 3,191,505 total fans throughout the season so shout-out to Braves country as well.

Our final 2023 regular season attendance:



3,191,505 reasons to say “thank you” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MPTZKxvMhH — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2023

Now that the regular season is out of the way and the new records are set, it is now time for postseason baseball and you can guarantee that the Atlanta Braves are not finished as they look to hold up that World Series trophy once again.