Daily Hammer: Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and One Defining Postseason Factor For Braves

The 2023 season is not over. In fact, for the Braves, we are still days away from the most important games being played.

However, with a bit of time to rest and refresh before the division series, its also fan to truly embrace how special the 2023 regular was, and how many Braves truly had incredible seasons. For Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, that includes the continuation of careers that could be on track for the Hall of Fame.

Plus, there are many reasons why the Braves should be the World Series favorites this year. Their power may be the most important reason of all with how well power correlates with postseason success.

