Braves News: Wild Card Round Begins, Simulated Games, More

The Playoffs are Finally here.

By Shawn Coleman
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB Playoffs are here. If you are looking for a source to get you hyped, look no further than here.

And while the Braves have fortunately earned a bit of a break to relax and get refreshed before the NLDS arrives, eight MLB teams will look to continue their seasons over the next few days.

Of particular interest for the Braves will be a series that involves two familiar foes, the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies. All Alliteration aside, the winner of the series will then travel to Atlanta to face the Braves in the best of five games setup in the NLDS. The Phillies are the heavy favorites in the series, but the Marlins have had plenty of head to head success against Philadelphia in recent years. It will be fun to see who eventually emerges as Atlanta’s opponent.

