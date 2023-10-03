Braves News: Wild Card Round Begins, Simulated Games, More

The 2023 MLB Playoffs are here. If you are looking for a source to get you hyped, look no further than here.

And while the Braves have fortunately earned a bit of a break to relax and get refreshed before the NLDS arrives, eight MLB teams will look to continue their seasons over the next few days.

Of particular interest for the Braves will be a series that involves two familiar foes, the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies. All Alliteration aside, the winner of the series will then travel to Atlanta to face the Braves in the best of five games setup in the NLDS. The Phillies are the heavy favorites in the series, but the Marlins have had plenty of head to head success against Philadelphia in recent years. It will be fun to see who eventually emerges as Atlanta’s opponent.

Braves News

While Atlanta will not be playing a postseason game until Saturday, fans can enjoy the Braves preparation for the postseason over the next few days. Information on how to see the team in action can be found here.

The AJC looks at some celebrities who will be watching the Braves closely this postseason.

Ehire Adrianza officially is a free agent.

The Braves offense was historic in 2023 and continues to show its approach to hitting works well.

The Joe Jimenez trade has worked out for the Braves so far, a trend that hope continues in the postseason.

