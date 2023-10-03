MLB Wild Card Round open thread

The postseason officially gets underway for Major League Baseball on Tuesday with a full slate of four Wild Card games. Tuesday’s games get underway at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Disney family of networks. Below is the full lineup:
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)
TEX - Jordan Montgomery
TBR - Tyler Glanow
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins - 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TOR - Kevin Gausman
MIN - Pablo Lopez
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers - 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
ARI - Brandon Pfaadt
MIL - Corbin Burnes
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)
MIA - Jesus Luzardo
PHI - Zack Wheeler
