MLB Wild Card Round open thread

The MLB Postseason begins Tuesday.

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The postseason officially gets underway for Major League Baseball on Tuesday with a full slate of four Wild Card games. Tuesday’s games get underway at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Disney family of networks. Below is the full lineup:

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

TEX - Jordan Montgomery
TBR - Tyler Glanow

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins - 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TOR - Kevin Gausman
MIN - Pablo Lopez

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers - 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

ARI - Brandon Pfaadt
MIL - Corbin Burnes

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)

MIA - Jesus Luzardo
PHI - Zack Wheeler

