 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: World Series Shifts to Arizona, Managerial Searches, More

As the World Series resumes in Arizona, other MLB teams are looking for the next lead of their rosters.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The World Series looks like it could be a highly competitive matchup this year. From the Rangers heroics in Game 1 to the Diamondbacks bouncing back in dominant fashion in Game 2, the series now shifts to Arizona. The Dbacks have done well in their home ballpark so far this postseason, and now hope to gain control of the Fall Classic once it resumes in the desert.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power