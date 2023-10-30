Braves News: World Series Shifts to Arizona, Managerial Searches, More

The World Series looks like it could be a highly competitive matchup this year. From the Rangers heroics in Game 1 to the Diamondbacks bouncing back in dominant fashion in Game 2, the series now shifts to Arizona. The Dbacks have done well in their home ballpark so far this postseason, and now hope to gain control of the Fall Classic once it resumes in the desert.
Braves News
- Battery Power looks back at the 10 best defensive plays of the season for the Braves in 2023.
MLB News
- Current Brewers manager Craig Counsell will interview with the Guardians about their managerial position. Counsell has also talked with the Mets about their opening.
- Bob Nightengale discusses the latest in the Angels search for a new manager, and throws out some old Angels players such as Torii Hunter and Tim Salmon as options.
- Marc Topkin provides the latest on the Rays, including how likely it is that Tyler Glasnow could be potentially traded to free up payroll this offseason.
